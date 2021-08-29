Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 45,027 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

