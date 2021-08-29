Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 62,099 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $923,969.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.86. 358,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,758. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

