Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,219 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.68% of Extreme Networks worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $105,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 908,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,432. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

