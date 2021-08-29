Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

PCRX traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 364,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.