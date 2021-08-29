Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.63% of Natus Medical worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Natus Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
