Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.63% of Natus Medical worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Natus Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.