Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

CE stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 407,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,080. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

