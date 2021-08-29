Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.75% of Vocera Communications worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,097. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

