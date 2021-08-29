Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.25 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282,121 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.03% of QuinStreet worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in QuinStreet by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 260,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,828. The firm has a market cap of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

