Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.37 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,491 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.34% of 8X8 worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.15. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

