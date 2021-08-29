Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,518. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

