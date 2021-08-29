Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,702. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

