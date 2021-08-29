Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOXF stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,702. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.
In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
