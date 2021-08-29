Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Crocs worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

