Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 146,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 120,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 422,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

