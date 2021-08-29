Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.63% of Natus Medical worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NTUS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 110,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.