Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 2,760,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.