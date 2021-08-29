Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

