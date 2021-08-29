Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $51.98 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 75,380 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

