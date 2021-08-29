Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 429,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,318. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $123.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

