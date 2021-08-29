Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.49 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.25% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,879,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. 158,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.45. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,667 shares of company stock worth $4,215,907. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.