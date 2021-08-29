Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.22% of Beyond Meat worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,342. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.71. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

