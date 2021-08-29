Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.26% of National Vision worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 46.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 621,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

