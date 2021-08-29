Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.17% of Omnicell worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.71. 308,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,560. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

