Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $8.43 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.34% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

