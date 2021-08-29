Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $9.51 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 346,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $71,401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 123.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,448. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.