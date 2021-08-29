Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Tower by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

