Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 12,245 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.26% of National Vision worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 621,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,350. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

