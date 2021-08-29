Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 138,620 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,620 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of The Simply Good Foods worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 464,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,835. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

