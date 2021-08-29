Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 282,121 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.03% of QuinStreet worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 260,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,828. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

