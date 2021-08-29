Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 35,803 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,100,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,518. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

