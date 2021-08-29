Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 53,794 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $7,084,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

