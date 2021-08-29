Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 683,111 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

