Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 6,915 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

