Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 73,986 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.11% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 118,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,120. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

