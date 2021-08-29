Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases Shares of 454,245 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 454,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,745,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.18% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 1,165,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.