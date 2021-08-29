Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,957 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 368,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

