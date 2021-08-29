Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSA traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $159.88. 103,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

