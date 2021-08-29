Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

