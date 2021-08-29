Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.53% of Health Catalyst worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,756 shares of company stock worth $11,683,531. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 416,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,373. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

