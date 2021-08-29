Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 284.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

