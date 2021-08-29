Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,915 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.28% of SI-BONE worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 549,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,027. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,941 shares of company stock worth $2,432,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

