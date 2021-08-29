Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.34% of SuRo Capital worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSSS. Zacks Investment Research cut SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 151,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 68.70%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

