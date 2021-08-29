Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.82. 869,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $341.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.