Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.75% of Vocera Communications worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCRA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 242,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

