Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 294,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,767 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,229,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

