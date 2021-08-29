Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of Crocs worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. 831,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,633. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

