Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,323 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

