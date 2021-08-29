Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,911 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 294,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,932,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.97. 465,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

