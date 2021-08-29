Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,091 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.48% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.33. 110,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,561. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.