Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $21.40 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

