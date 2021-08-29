Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.97. 465,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.